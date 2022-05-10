Start property registration as per court orders

Builders and plotting submit memorandum to the district collector

Aurangabad, May 10:

As the circular of implementation of the fragmentation act has been revoked by the Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court, the administration should start the registration of the property, demanded a delegation of builders and plot owners through a memorandum submitted to the district collector and district registrar on Tuesday.

The registration of all properties and plots except those having the NA-44 was stopped by the stamps and registrations department a year ago after the State government ordered to implement the land fragmentation act by issuing a circular in July 2021. Builders selling plots and houses, as well as the buyers were in trouble due to the closure of land purchase and sale transactions. The builders had filed a petition in the Aurangabad bench against the decision and sought registration of properties. In this context, the recent revocation of fragmentation circular by the Aurangabad bench has paved the way for registration of properties.

However, as registration of documents has not been started yet, there is dissatisfaction among the builders. Hence a delegation of builders Govind Solpure, Amol Lohkare, Prabhakar Mahalkar, Sanjay Dubile, Prakash Gadgul submitted a statement to the district collector, district registrar and Gangapur deputy registrar's office for resumption of registration as per court order.