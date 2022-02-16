Start valuation process of seized vehicles

Aurangabad, Feb 16:

District collector Sunil Chavan has directed to expedite the process of valuation for the auction of the vehicles seized while transporting illegal minerals through the regional transport department after the expiry of the notice period. A meeting of the circle officers and Talathis of Aurangabad tehsil was held today at the district collector office.

Chavan reviewed the issues related to unauthorized constructions, taxes on minor minerals, royalties on sand and gravel, brick kilns, commercial hurda parties, land fragmentation, breach of conditions, taxes on farm houses, petrol pumps and other revenue collections. He also directed action against the Talathis who were found absent during work hours. Additional collector Dr Anant Gavhane, resident deputy collector Shashikant Hadgal, sub-divisional officer Rameshwar Rodge, Tehsildars Jyoti Pawar, Vijay Chavan, circle officers and Talathis were present.