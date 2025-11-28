State and local politics are different issues: MP Sandipan Bhumre

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Commenting on the ongoing war of words between the BJP and the Shinde Sena during the municipal council elections across the state and district, MP Sandipan Bhumre said on Friday in Khultabad that state-level politics and local politics have no connection with each other.

MP Sandipan Bhumre, former MLA Annasaheb Mane, former chairman Kishor Kuklare, tehsil chief Vishal Khosre, and Narendra Salunke met voters while campaigning for Khultabad municipal council chairperson candidate Babasaheb Bargal.

While speaking on the occasion, Bhumre said that the BJP allegedly pressured the Shinde Sena candidate from Ward No. 2 in Khultabad to withdraw his nomination. “You may put pressure on a candidate, but you cannot put pressure on the voters. Voters will express their anger through the ballot box,” he said.