State Archaeology organises weeklong programmes to celebrate World Heritage Day

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The State's Department of Archaeology (DoA) and the Centre's Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) have organised various programmes to celebrate on World Heritage Day (April 18).

Warsa Saptah by DoA

DoA assistant director Amol Gote said," The World Heritage Day is on April 18, however, we will conduct various programmes every day during 'Warsa Saptah'. For the first time, DoA is putting up a photo exhibition at Sunehri Mahal from April 18 to 23. We will be displaying A3-size photographs of 100 selected monuments from the region. The exhibition through 'Before' and 'After' photographs will highlight the conservation works done by the DoA team in the last five years. The exhibition will remain open for visitors from 10.30 am to 5 pm."

Heritage Walk

Gote added, "We will also conduct Heritage Walk and Cleanliness campaign and other activities at our monuments in each district of Marathwada with the participation of the students from schools, colleges, universities and professional institutes and officials from different government offices.”

Free entry at ASI monuments

The Archaeological Survey of India (Aurangabad Circle) has announced free entry to visitors at its five ticketed monuments - Ajanta Caves, Ellora Caves, Bibi ka Maqbara, Daulatabad Fort and Aurangabad Caves - in the district. A photo exhibition on conservation works undertaken by ASI will be conducted on the Bibi ka Maqbara campus to mark World Heritage Day. The exhibition will remain open for tourists and visitors from 10 am to 10 pm. A small cultural function will also be conducted in the morning session, said the ASI sources.

Sangeet Sandhya on Tuesday

The photo exhibition will be inaugurated on Tuesday morning, while the cultural event 'Sangeet Sandhya' will be held on the same day at Sunehri Mahal from 6 pm to 10 pm. The evening session will open up with the ‘Sanman Samaroh’ where the DoA will be felicitating its officials and the technical team for their prompt and valuable contribution in undertaking minor and important conservation works ahead of the G20 delegation visit to the city. The other musical programmes include singing by singer Mansi Deshpande and Mrugnayani Sisters (Ishani and Ishita Kulkarni) will present Bharatnatyam. Entry at the venue is free for all visitors during the whole day, said the DoA sources.