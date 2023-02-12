State convention of AIPEA inaugurated

-Posters demanding the old pension scheme put up at the convention

Aurangabad: The 40th biennial Maharashtra State convention of All India Postal Employees Association was inaugurated by Sri Sri 1008 Mahamandaleshwar Swami Shantigiriji Maharaj at Ellora on Sunday.

The postal employees were praised by Maharaj for their honest approach to work and were appealed to participate in a cleanliness drive. He said that despite the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, postal workers continued to perform their duties, even at the risk of their lives. Janardan Mujumdar, national secretary general of the organization expressed his firm opinion that the government should consider implementing the old pension scheme for all central employees. The session began with the hoisting of the national flag and All India Postal Organization flag by national general secretary RN Parashar, Mujumdar, and Mohan Vibhute. Posters demanding the old pension scheme were a major attraction at the convention. The employees raised slogans and demanded better benefits and working conditions. Maharashtra State secretary Surendra Palav, officials Praveen Zond and postal employees were present.