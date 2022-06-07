State directed to submit proposal to Centre by June 15; orders Centre to approve it in one week

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, June 7:

The Aurangabad Bench of Bombay High Court comprising Justice Ravindra V Ghuge and Justice S C More today directed the State Government to send the proposal of works to be done under the new water supply scheme to the Central Government by June 15 and further ordered the Central Government’s Department of Environment and Climate Change to approve it by June 22 (in seven days). The next hearing on the petition will be held on June 23.

The Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran’s (MJP) proposal seeks permission to construct a new pump house in the Jayakwadi’s eco-sensitive zone (and Bird Sanctuary) to provide an adequate quantity of water with adequate pressure to the Aurangabad city.

Earlier, the High Court, in its verdict on April 19, had ordered that the State Government submit the proposal by April 30 and the Central Government should approve it by May 31. However, the State Board for Wildlife (SBWL) headed by the chief minister approved the proposal of sending it to the Centre after 40 days, on Monday. Hence the bench expressed its disappointment today.

Taking cognizance of the newspaper highlighting the news that MJP has inaugurated the works of laying main pipelines on Monday from Jayakwadi, the High Court also instructed MJP not to waste time and focus on completing water works.

The state government has approved the new water supply scheme of Rs 1680 crore under Maharashtra Suvarna Jayanti Nagarothan Mahaabhiyan. Many works will also be done under Smart City Mission. Of the proposed waterworks, the laying of water distribution pipelines of length 1911 kilometres in the city limit was given administrative approval by the state on September 13, 2019, and the work order was issued in February 2021. The project has to be completed in 36 months. The Jayakwadi Dam is at a height of 151 metres, therefore, It is not possible to supply water to the city through gravitational force. Hence there is a need of constructing a new pump house. However, the proposed site for the pump house is near the sensitive zone around the Jayakwadi Dam. Hence there is a dire need for permission from the Centre’s National Board for Wildlife (NBWL) to kickstart the works in the restricted area.

Adv. Amit Mukhedkar pleaded on behalf of the petitioner, Adv Vinod Patil on behalf of MJP, assistant solicitor general Ajay Talhar represented the Central Government, Adv Deepak Manorkar voiced on behalf of Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation, Adv S G Sangle represented the State Government, while Adv Sachin Deshmukh has been appointed as ‘amicus curiae’ in the case.