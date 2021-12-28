State Excise raids liquor factory; arrests five persons

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Dec 28:

The State Excise has raided a country made liquor factory in Aadgaon Budruk and arrested five persons along with the material valuing Rs 19 lakh today. Meanwhile, the mastermind and eight others are at large. It may be noted that the liquor factory was running under the aegis of Jai Jawan Army/Police Pre-recruitment Training Centre.

The factory comprising two rooms was operated by Ashok Davale and his accomplice. The pre-recruitment training board was displayed outside the rooms so that none of them raises suspicion. The excise squad seized liquor bottles of 180 ml quantity, punch machine, bottling machine, labelling and bottle cap sealing machine etc, all valuing Rs 19 lakh during the raid. Meanwhile, five persons Jitendra Singh, Ravi Singh Brijbhan Singh, Jaibali Singh Rakhan Singh (all residents of Barseli in Madhya Pradesh), Prashant Anil Khairnar (Dhule) and Chaitanya Ramkrishna Mhaiskar (Begumpura) have been detained. The squad, however, launched a hunt for the prime accused Ashok Kisan Davale and other absconding accused.

When the above arrested five persons were produced before the court, they were awarded two days police custody remand (PCR). The state excise squad's inspector Javed Qureshi is investigating the case. The squad also comprises inspector Sharad Phatangade, Ganesh Pawar, Bharat Daud, Ashok Sapkal, Anil Jaybhaye, Yogesh Kalyankar, Vijay Makrand and Kisan Sundarde.