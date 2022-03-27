State government enforces MESMA Act against employees strike

Aurangabad, March 27:

In the wake of warnings by employees and contract workers of state power companies to go on strike for two days on March 28 and 29, the state government enforces the Maharashtra Essential Services Maintenance Act (MESMA) Act.

The state government in a gazette today said that the services of the officers and employees of the power companies of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL), Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Ltd (MSETCL) and Maharashtra State Power Generation Company Ltd (MSPGCL) are essential services and they are being prevented from going on strike by enforcing the MESMA.

The official sources said that the state energy minister Dr Nitin Raut has already taken a firm stand that power companies in the state will not be privatised under any circumstances. Apart from this, the state government's energy department and the state government have strongly opposed the central government's efforts to privatise the power sector.

The state government has also appealed to the officials and employees of the power companies not to go on strike to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the people of the state against the backdrop of rising summer temperatures, class 10th and class 12th exams and the need for water for various sections.