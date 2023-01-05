State government has approved investment of Rs 70,000 crore

-State industries minister Uday Samant at inauguration of AME 2023

-Such expos should be held in other districts of the State

-Allotment letters to 27 industries; MIDC's at Sillod and Vaijapur

Aurangabad: Maharashtra has the best industrial friendly policies. The claims of the previous government that industries are leaving the state are fallacious. The state has not only introduced various schemes for the industries, but has also approved investments worth Rs 70,000 crore, said State industries minister Uday Samant at the inauguration ceremony of the 'Advantage Maharashtra Expo 2023' at Auric-Shendra on Thursday.

Speaking further, Samant said that such exhibitions should not only be limited to Aurangabad, but also be held in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur and Kokan every two years. Massia and other industrial organisations should come together for organising such expos. The government is well aware of the issues faced by the MSMEs and I assure the entrepreneurs that all their issues will be resolved. The government is bringing large scale investments to the State by announcing incentives and concessions to the companies. Not only this, but a red carpet treatment and similar incentives will be given to the micro, small and medium enterprises as well. He added that not even a single meeting of the high power committee, set up for holding talks with Vedanta and Airbus companies for investment in Maharashtra was held by the previous government. Hence these investments went away.

Green signal to the ICC in Auric

The government is positive about setting up an International Convention Centre in Auric. The convention centre is planned on 50-acres land. The next industrial expo will be hosted in this convention centre.

MIDC's at Sillod and Vaijapur

The inauguration of MIDCs at Sillod and Vaijapur and the food park in Bidkin DMIC will be held after the end of the code of conduct for the elections for teachers constituencies.

Allotment letters to 27 industries

In all, 27 entrepreneurs have recently invested Rs 500 crore in the Shendra and Bidkin phase of DMIC. These industries will directly provide employment to 1500 people. The letter of allotment of plots to three of these industries was given at the opening ceremony of the expo by Samant and other dignitaries.

PM, CM and DCM remain absent

The expo was to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi online and in the presence of CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. However, due to a technical fault in the plane, both the ministers cancelled their Aurangabad visit. The fault could not be repaired despite an hour of effort. However, the organisers were not able to share any information about the cancellation of PM Modi’s programme.