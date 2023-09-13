State government should take measures if law and order situation hampering

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

“Every person has the right to agitate in a peaceful manner. However, if the agitations are hampering the law and order situation, the state government should take adequate measures with proper co-ordination”, directed the Bombay High Court Chief Justice Devendrakumar Upadhayay and Justice Arun Pednekar to the state government on Wednesday.

The issue of law and order situation has come to the fore in the state due to the Maratha quota agitation. Against this backdrop, the high court has directed the government to take measures.

Petitioner Nilesh Baburao Shinde had submitted a petition with the Aurangabad Division bench of the Bombay High Court through Adv Mahesh Deshmukh. According to the petition, a hunger strike has been initiated for gaining Maratha reservation at Anterwali Sarati in Jalna district from August 29, 2023. The police used force and law and order were breached. Around 750 vehicles were burnt. The agitations are also going on against the Maratha quota agitation across the state. The condition of the agitators on hunger strike is deteriorating and it has an adverse effect on law and order situation and it will not be beneficial for the state government. Hence, the court should direct the state government to take adequate measures, Adv Deshmukh requested the court. Advocate General Biren Saraf was present during the hearing.