State grants final approval to Fringe Area Development Plan

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Maharashtra State Government granted final approval on April 16, 2025, for the Fringe Area Development Plan that includes 28 villages in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. This approval clears the path for development in these villages, which had been pending for several years. The plan covers an area of approximately 12,000 hectares.

It was prepared by the City and Industrial Development Corporation (Cidco), the Special Planning Authority. This development plan aims to create social and physical infrastructure in the region. This is expected to enhance civic amenities and improve residents' quality of life. As part of the plan, road demarcation has begun in phases, which will help define road areas and prevent encroachments, according to Cidco officials.

No decision yet on the transfer process

There are ongoing efforts at the government level to transfer this project to other authorities, but no final decision has been made yet.

Back in 2006, 15,184 hectares across 28 villages were declared as a Special Planning Area. The initial development plan was announced on July 4, 2013. On May 30, 2014, the Planning Committee approved a revised development plan, which was submitted on July 3, 2014. On February 26, 2016, the villages of Satara and Deolai were incorporated into the Municipal Corporation limits.

Road demarcation underway

Now that the development plan has been approved, development will proceed according to Cidco’s planning. Currently, Cidco is undertaking road demarcation work. Once funding is received from the government, Cidco will focus on developing physical infrastructure, said Cidco’s chief administrator, Bhagyashree Vispute.