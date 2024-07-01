State Institute for Admin Careers-CET postponed

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The State Institute for Administrative Careers -Common Entrance Test (SIAC-CET) which was to be held on August 4 for the coaching of youths for civil services in the State was postponed.

It may be noted that the directorate of SIAC on June 6 started inviting online application forms from graduates of all the faculties for the CET to be conducted for free full-time coaching for union Public Service Commission (UPSC) entrance examinations-2025 at SIACs, Pre-IAS Training Centres (PITC) at Chhatrapati Sambhajingar (Aurangabad), Amaravati and Nagpur, Nashik (under the Higher and Technical Education Department), at Dr Ambedkar Competitive Examination Guidance Centre (ACEC), YASHADA, Savitri bai Phule Academy of Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), Ambernath Municipal Council Competitive Examination Centre, Thane Municipal Corporation Chintamanrao Deshmukh Administrative Training Institute (Thane).

Its last date was June 28. The written test (offline) was to be held on August 4. However, students requested the director of SIAC to change the date of the test. Following this, the examination was postponed.

Joint director of Higher Education (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar) through a letter informed the colleges and universities that SIAC-CET would now be conducted on August 25.

Test pattern

There will be 200 marks for written test and 50 marks for interviews. The written examination will have two sections and English medium.

The first section will be of 100 marks (50 questions) while the second section will have 100 marks for 40 questions. It will have a negative marking. The interview will be held in Marathi, Hindi and English medium for 50 marks.

The registration date also extended

The last date of registration was extended up to July 20 with the postponed of the test.

635 seats in 10 institutes

There are ten pre-IAS coaching centres across the State. These institutes have 635 total intake including 50 seats for minorities.