State-level cricket tournament for visually impaired kicks off

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A two-day state-level cricket tournament for the visually impaired at the University Football Ground by Divya Jyoti Foundation. Sushil Bharuka and University Sports Department Head Sandeep Jagtap will inaugurate the event on Saturday at 7 am. Six teams from Chandrapur, Nagpur, Akola, Kolhapur, Pune, and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar will compete in a league format with seven matches. The final match is on Sunday at 9 am, followed by prize distribution at 12.30 pm. The president of the Divyang Drishti Foundation, Ganesh Mundhe, vice president Nikesh Madare, secretary Adv. Jogendra Singh Chavan and Shrikant Patilhas urged dignitaries to attend and support the visually impaired players.