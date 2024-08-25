State-level symposium under Urdu Reading Prog on Aug 28

Chhatrapati Sambhajiangar: Regional Academic Authority (RAA), UNICEF unit of Maharashtra, Pratham Books and Storyweaver will jointly organise a State-level symposium at PACE Research Centre, Khuldabad on August 28 under the Urdu Reading Programme (URP).

Heads of the Department of District Insitute of Education and Training, district ambassadors and some teachers will participate in this symposium.

Former RAA director Dr Kalimuddin Shaikh, Dr Mahmud Siddiqui and Dr Mohammad Abdul Sami from Maulana Azad National Urdu University (Hyderabad), Dr Charulata Pradhan from College of Arts (Khuldabad)and Dr Dost Mohammad Khan former Principal of Marathwada College of Education will be the chief guests.

It may be noted that URP has been implemented in all Urdu medium schools in the State since last year in association with RAA, UNICEF, Maharashtra, Pratham Books and Storyweaver.

Director of RAA, Dr Sunita Rathod and head of Urdu Department Pandurang Chavan appealed to all the teachers to participate in the event.