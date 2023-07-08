Steppers shine in Cambridge lower secondary check point

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The students of Stepping Stones CAIE achieved great success in the Cambridge lower secondary check point examination-2023, surpassing the international average in all subjects. Students Zara Khan, Ananya Kharat, Bhatul Merchant, Muskan Pardeshi, Shaziya Pathan, Teheniyat Shaikh, Raeesha Virani and Shangrila Tharewal recorded impressive performance in the subjects of English, mathematics and science. The 10 pre-check point exam conducted by the school helps students prepare comprehensively. The CAIE check point exam provides a well-rounded assessment of students’ knowledge, skill and understanding across various subject areas.