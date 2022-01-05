Stepping Stones announces Sports Divisions for students

Aurangabad, Jan 5: Stepping Stones High School (SSHS) has announced that it would be starting a sports division for every standard in the school to ensure special attention to students particularly interested in sports so that they can pursue studies and their passion simultaneously.

The SSHS is planning to create one sports division out of every five divisions already existing for each standard. Specialized coaches will train students in the sports divisions in varied sporting events, including gymnastics, archery, football, hockey, cricket, basketball, and volleyball. To ensure balance between sports and education, expert coaches will conduct training between 8 am and 11 am. From 11 am to 2 pm, sports training will be followed by teaching the core subjects of Mathematics, English, Science, Social Studies, and Hindi only.

The school also plans to lay a synthetic track and build an indoor wooden floor basketball and badminton arena and build a gym. Through these measures, it is expected that the students will be able to focus their complete attention on sports and academics and excel in both. The vision is to create champions not only at state and national levels but also in the Olympics, according to a Press statement.