Stepping Stones High School gets award

Aurangabad, July 12:

Stepping Stones High School was adjudged ‘An outstanding education Institution’ during The World Education Congress at Mumbai, recently. Principal Dr Angelo Michael D’Cruize accepted the citation on behalf of the school from Australian educator Brian Gray. The criteria adopted for the award were strategic perspective, track record, integrity and ethics, ability for sustainable education, for creating a new perspective in education and for being a future ready school. The management congratulated the principal, staff and students for the achievement.