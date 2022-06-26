Stepping Stones inaugurates boys’ hostel

Aurangabad, June 25: Stepping Stones High School chairman Abdul Hussain inaugurated the boys’ hostel of the school recently.

Principal Dr. Angelo Michael D'Cruize assured the parents that the students would return young, smart, dynamic individuals. He told the parents that hostel life would foster in them holistic development and inculcate within them the importance of orderliness.

The day would start for the hostilities with warm-up exercises and meditation, followed by newspaper reading. They would be provided with nutritious and healthy food. Sports and games facilities have also been provided. There will be special tuition and guidance for completing home work. Initially, accommodation has been planned for 50 students. An expansion and a girls’ hostel is also on the anvil.

The students were taken to the hostel building and shown their well-furnished air-conditioned rooms.