Stock of banned gutkha caught in Naregaon

Aurangabad:

A team comprising of public relation officer of commissioner of police Dr Nikhil Gupta raided and seized illegal gutkha and other valuables worth Rs 25.1 lakh from Naregaon area. Four suspects were arrested while two suspects managed to escape. A case has been registered in the Cidco police station.

According to police, the assistant sub-inspector Waman Bele, who is also the public relation officer of CP Dr Gupta received a tip-off about Gutkha being transported through a pick-up truck in Naregaon area. A team then raided the spot and arrested Shital Babulal Bohra (Sindhi Colony). The police then searched the truck (MH-19-Z-4657) and found 50 bags of illegal gutkha. Driver Ajay Gosawi ran away from the spot while cleaner Subhash Jagtap was arrested. The police also searched another pick-up truck (MH-20-EL-4746) of Shaikh Riyaz Fattu Shaikh and found 17 bags of Gutkha. The police arrested Riyaz and Shaikh Habib Shaikh Madan (Both, Mukundwadi). Mohsin Khan (Hussain Colony) ran away from the spot. Goods worth Rs 25.1 lakh in total were seized by the police.