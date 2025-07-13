Stop discrimination in student scholarships

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “For college education, training and research, the State and Central governments provide students with scholarships which cover tuition fees and stipend. Full scholarship is provided to Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) students in two installments, a half scholarship is provided to OBC and VJNT students and full scholarships are given to SEBC and EWS students in the open category in one installment. Why is there discrimination in the scholarships,” said Principal Dr Khushal Munde, chairman of Madhavban OBC Bhatke Vimukta Sangharsh Kriti Samiti.

He stated this in a memorandum submitted to the State Government. For the past two to three years, scholarships have been provided to students through various organisations like SARTHI, BARTI, Mahajyoti, as well as through the Social Welfare Department. But, the Government is discriminating while providing these scholarships.

Principal Dr Khushal Munde said the State Government should provide full scholarship to all in one installment, so that there is no discrimination among students sitting on the same bench.

“Professional courses like engineering and medicine have high tuition fees. Those students should also get their tuition fees and stipends fully covered through scholarships. If the discrimination in scholarships is not stopped, an agitation will be launched by ‘Madhavban’ OBC Bhatke Vimukta Sangharsh Kriti Samiti,” he added.