Stop fixing your Children

WoW has been working tirelessly to bring expert knowledge and experience to its members and in the post-Covid world, parenting has been one challenging job. The event was held at Lokmat Lawns.

Committee members Jyoti Chotlani, WoW President 22-23 Diya Patil, Karishma Guruditte, Jalpa Tayal, Parenting Expert Mansi Zaveri, WoW Founder President Ruchira Darda, Palak Muthiyan, Nupur Dhoot and Manmeet Rajpal worked for the success of the programme.