SC agrees to hear on Wednesday AAP's plea for mayoral election in MCD

New Delhi, Feb 7 The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear on Wednesday a plea filed by Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) mayoral candidate Shelly Oberoi and others seeking to hold the mayoral election for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

A lawyer, representing the AAP leader, mentioned the matter before a bench headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud and sought urgent hearing in the matter.

The bench, also comprising Justices P.S. Narasimha and J.B. Pardiwala, said it will list the matter on Wednesday.

After the Delhi Municipal House was adjourned for the third time on Monday without electing a mayor, AAP leader Atishi said the party will move the Supreme Court and seek the conduct of the polls within a week to ten days under its supervision.

"The Aam Aadmi Party is going to the Supreme Court today. We will appeal to the apex court that the MCD elections should be held within one week to ten days under their supervision. (Presiding Officer) Satya Sharma arbitrarily adjourned the House indefinitely.

"We will also challenge the BJP's decision to give the voting rights to the aldermen. AAP has a majority with 134 out of 250 elected members," she said at a press conference.

Both the BJP and the AAP have traded charges in connection with the prevention of the mayoral polls. The bone of contention is the appointment of aldermen and their voting right in the House.

The AAP has alleged that the BJP was trying to steal its mandate by giving voting rights to the nominated members.

Oberoi had previously moved the apex court to ensure mayoral election in Delhi in a time-bound manner but when the election was scheduled for February 6, the plea was withdrawn.

Last week, the apex court had noted that the election had been notified and granted her liberty to come back in case of any grievances.

The mayoral election was first scheduled for January 6, but the House was adjourned following a scuffle between the councillors of the BJP and the AAP. Then a session was convened on January 24 to elect the Mayor and Deputy Mayor and members of the Standing Committee.

