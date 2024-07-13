Stopping traffic in phases prevents major congestion on Jalna Road

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The understanding shown by the Maratha community, the volunteers available for assistance, and the proper planning and coordination by the police were evident during the rally on Saturday. As the rally progressed, the police closed and opened necessary roads and intersections, preventing traffic congestion.

For the past five days, in the backdrop of Saturday's rally, Police Commissioner Praveen Pawar, Deputy Commissioner (Traffic Branch) Shilwant Nandedkar, and Assistant Commissioner Subhash Bhujang were planning. Parking spaces were identified in continuous coordination with community volunteers and strictly adhered to. A total of 265 traffic police officers and personnel were deployed solely for traffic management, apart from 100 home guards to assist.

Lack of alternative route felt again

On Saturday, residents once felt the absence of a proper alternative route to Jalna Road. Due to the rainfall, the road from Kailasnagar to MGM Hospital was muddy. With Jalna Road closed, there was a heavy load of vehicles on Kailasnagar, Jawaharnagar, Osmanpura, Jaibhavaninagar Chowk, and Chishtiya Chowk during the morning and evening hours, slowing down traffic. The major market area on Jalna Road being closed resulted in fewer people in the area.

No Entry on the flyover

Since the rally's venue was Kranti Chowk, it filled up only after 6 pm. People were eagerly waiting for Manoj Jarange by standing or sitting wherever they could find space. During this time, there was a possibility of the flyover becoming crowded. Hence, the police enforced a strict No Entry policy on the flyover by placing barricades.