Storytelling at Evolving Minds
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 20, 2022 11:00 PM 2022-07-20T23:00:15+5:30 2022-07-20T23:00:15+5:30
Aurangabad, July 20: The Evolving Minds Preschool organised a storytelling session, recently with an aim to enriching the little evolvers in observing, speaking, listening, confidence, empathy, ideas, facts, sequences and decision-making. The mythological stories like Satyavaadi Raja Harishchandra, Eklavya, Shravan Kumar were narrated and enacted by the teachers. Kids enjoyed the story and learnt many good lessons too.