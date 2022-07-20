Storytelling at Evolving Minds

Published: July 20, 2022

Storytelling at Evolving Minds

Aurangabad, July 20: The Evolving Minds Preschool organised a storytelling session, recently with an aim to enriching the little evolvers in observing, speaking, listening, confidence, empathy, ideas, facts, sequences and decision-making. The mythological stories like Satyavaadi Raja Harishchandra, Eklavya, Shravan Kumar were narrated and enacted by the teachers. Kids enjoyed the story and learnt many good lessons too.

