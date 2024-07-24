Strategy for assembly elections to be decided after Aug 13

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Due to the lack of decision-making regarding ‘sage soyere’ issues, Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange criticised the state government on Wednesday. He indicated that candidates will be fielded for all 288 assembly seats, but the strategy will be decided after August 13. He stated that he would not personally contest the elections but would bring others into the fray.

After suspending his hunger strike on the fifth day due to health deterioration, Jarange was admitted to a private hospital in the city for treatment.

While speaking to a news channel, he warned that candidates who would speak against the Marathas would be defeated. He claimed some people are deliberately targeting the Marathas and not addressing any other issues, and therefore, they will be defeated in the forthcoming election.

He mentioned that he does not want to be accused of not giving the government enough time to decide. Jarange emphasized that they are working honestly, and the government should do the same.

When asked if they have internal support from the Mahavikas Aghadi, as they are warning of defeating Mahayuti candidates in the upcoming elections, Jarange challenged the accusers to prove such hidden support exists.

Responding to criticisms from BJP leader Pravin Darekar and others, Jarange said that they should at least give a thought before speaking (as they had hinted at putting him behind bars). If I speak against them, they will be forced to back down, he claimed.