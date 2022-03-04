Stress-free HSC examination begins at home centres

Aurangabad, March 4:

The first paper of the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) offline examination was concluded on Friday. The students heaved a sigh of relief as the ‘English’ examination, considered to be the toughest was concluded and that too in their home centres. Students came out of the centres after the papers inquiring about each others performances during the examination.

For the past two years, students after clearing the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination were mostly engaged in online classes for class eleventh and twelfth due to the Covid crisis. They received very less time for offline classes this year before the examination. There were several suggestions and objections regarding the offline examination. However, the examination finally began on Friday.

The students have been given the home centres due to the increased numbers of students this year. There are 440 junior colleges and schools in the district, of which, 153 are main and 287 sub-centres. In all, 58,347 students appeared for English paper.

Strict police bandobast was deployed especially at the centres in rural areas to avert any irregularity during the examination. Parents were seen waiting outside the centres for their children. During the visits to various schools, it was found that there was lack of facilities at some of the centres. Two students were seen sitting on one bench. In all, 35 flying squads were established to keep a watch on the centres.

Examination held smoothly

The English paper was held smoothly at various centres in Satara, Cidco and Chikalthana area. The students were screened for temperature and sanitizers were also checked. Around 19 to 25 students were permitted in each room. parents dropped their children at the centres in the morning. CCTV cameras were installed at almost all the centres.