Stressed due to exam, Youth commits suicide

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 22-year-old youth after giving a banking examination paper returned to his hotel in the city and committed suicide under the stress of the examination. The incident came to the fore at Ajabnagar hostel on Monday morning. The deceased has been identified as Saurabh Suresh Kalbande. It has been opined that he has taken this step due to the stress of the examination. Police said Saurabh is a native of Zakalwadi in Washim District. His father is a farmer and his mother is a housewife. He has an elder sister and a younger brother. After completing his graduation in agriculture, he was staying in a hotel at Ajabnagar for the preparation of the banking examinations. On July 2, he visited Ahmednagar to give IDBI Bank officer examination and returned in the evening.

His friend told the police that they had dinner at the mess in the evening and later he called his father on the phone. However, he hanged himself on the terrace of the hostel at night. When some students went on the terrace in the morning, they found him hanging.

On receiving the information, as per the directives of PI Santosh Patil, PSI Ashok Shirke and others went and inspected the spots. Saurabh’s relatives came to the Government Medical College and Hospital after receiving the information.