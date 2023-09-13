Strict police bandobast of 7,270 police for 4 days

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Considering a series of important events including a cabinet meeting, the Chief Justice, union home minister’s visit to the city in the next three days, the police administration has the responsibility to maintain the security and law and order situation in the city.

There are several important events in the city in the next three days. The municipal corporation and the revenue department have started preparations for it. The police department has also planned a strict bandobast in the city for the next four days. In all, 7,270 police officers and employees will be deployed on the bandobast. It will include 10 superintendents of police and additional SPs and 30 officers of deputy SP level.

The cabinet meeting is being held on September 16 almost after a gap of seven years. Chief minister, both the deputy CMs, minister, MLAs and senior officers will come to the city.

Supreme Court Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and union home minister Amit Shah will attend various programmes on the occasion of the 75th Marathwada Mukti Sangram Divas. Judges of the Supreme Court, Bombay, Karnataka and Madras High Courts will also be present.

Commissioner of Police Majoj Lohiya has requested the government for an additional police force. The bandobast will be deployed between September 13 and 17.

Under the guidance of CP Lohiya, there will be three DCPs, 5 ACPs, 25 PIs, 96 PSIs and policemen, all 3,200 will be on the bandobast. The officers coming from other places are 10 SPs/additional SPs, 20 DCPs/Dy.SPs, 160 PIs, 400 APIs/PSIs, 2,500 male and 300 women constables, 20 traffic police officers, 150 traffic policemen, 500 home guards, SRPF’s four platoons and 6 bomb detection and destruction squads. All the officers will be present on Thursday at 11 am.

Similarly, union Home Minister Amit Shah will have a Z Plus security including a bulletproof vehicle, 10 special vehicles, a jammer, NSG Commandoes and 55 security guards.