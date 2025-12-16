Strong room and counting centre inspection

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

With the municipal elections approaching rapidly, the administration has stepped up preparations. On Monday, after the election code of conduct was announced, administrator G. Sreekanth conducted a detailed inspection of strong rooms and vote counting centres at three locations on Tuesday. Facilities and arrangements at these centres were also reviewed. These locations have previously hosted vote counting for Assembly and Lok Sabha elections, so the municipal administration is prioritising them again.

Inspection sites

G. Sreekanth inspected the following centres: SFS School on Jalna Road, Government Polytechnic College in Osmanpura, and Government Engineering College on Railway Station Road. He ensured that EVMs (Electronic Voting Machines) would be secure and that counting arrangements for 29 municipal prabhag would be convenient across three separate locations.

Election arrangements

Arrangements for filing nomination forms will be made at nine different locations, starting December 23. Nomination scrutiny, withdrawals, daily expenditure statements, permissions for meetings, rallies, and processions will be handled from the election office. For elections, EVMs will be delivered to each centre, secured in strong rooms, and counting will be conducted at the three designated centres.

The three counting centres SFS School on Jalna Road, Government Polytechnic College on Station Road, and Government Engineering College will handle the counting for all 29 prabhags. Administrator G. Sreekanth inspected the strong rooms and gave officers the necessary instructions. Election deputy commissioner Vikas Navale and other officials were present during the inspection.