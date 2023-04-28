Strong winds uproot trees, signal pole knocked over

Several vehicles damaged in parts of the city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The city was hit by strong winds accompanied by heavy rain on Friday, causing damage in several parts of the city. Trees were uprooted, traffic signal poles knocked over, and vehicles were heavily damaged. The fire brigade was immediately called upon to provide relief work and clear the roads.

The fire department received calls for help just after 1:00 pm as a big tree fell in front of MGM, blocking the road. Firefighters rushed to the spot and quickly cleared the road. In addition, a tree fell on a four-wheeler near the town hall next to the municipal headquarters, causing major damage to the vehicle. Incidents of falling trees also occurred in Ektanagar and Vidyanagar, while a tree fell on Adalat road. The gusty winds caused an electric pole near the Wani marriage hall in Shivajinagar to fall on a four-wheeler, and a signal pole fell over near the High Court.

The rainwater even entered the basement of Mira Prabha Apartment in Jaisinghpura. The strong winds and heavy rainfall have caused significant damage to the city. The fire brigade worked diligently to provide relief work and ensure the safety of the citizens. The incident serves as a reminder to always be prepared for extreme weather conditions.