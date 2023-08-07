Student Council election at Dreamland

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The annual school student council election for the session 2023-24 was held for the students of standard 1st to 8th at the Dreamland English School. The students cast their votes to the nominees and elected class head boy and girl as their representatives. The class head boy and girl cast their votes for the school head boy and girl. Vedant Chavan was elected head boy and Akashara Mali head girl.

Winners were announced in a special assembly. The newly-formed school council office-bearers and members were felicitated.