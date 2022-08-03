Student Council Election at Rahbar Urdu School

Aurangabad, Aug 3: Student Council Elections were held

at the Rabbar Urdu School Around 200 students of std VII-Xth cast their vote through a democratic secret ballot vote. The elected Council members are as follow:

President Head Girl-Khan Zoha Taherim ,Head Boy Furqan khan, Secretary Firdous Khan, Joint Secretary, Mohammad Saif, Discipline Incharge Razan Anjum , Activity Incharge - Mohammad Rehan. School Director. M. A. Khan Sir

administered oath to Council. The students were congratulated by the management, HM Khan Tazeen, Supervisor Khan Salma and class Teacher Afreen Miss and all the teachers.

Head Mistress

Rahbar Urdu Primary School Aurangabad.