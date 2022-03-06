Student dies after falling in well

Aurangabad, March 6:

A student of class twelfth died after falling in a well in Pimpaldari in Sillod tehsil on Saturday evening. The deceased has been identified as Sunil Suryabhan Sonawane (17).

Sunil had gone for grazing the goats on Saturday. In the evening he was standing near a well and suddenly slipped into it. He could not swim and hence he was drowned. There was no one around who could save him. As he did not return till late, his family members started searching him around. They found the goats near the well and Sunil in the well. Ajanta police on receiving the information rushed to the spot and took out the body with the help of the villagers. He was taken to the hospital where the doctors declared him dead after the examination. Sunil is survived by mother, brother and grandparents. His father died when he was very young. A case of accidental death has been registered with Ajanta police station while API Ajit Vispute is further investigating the case.