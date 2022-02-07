Student duped of Rs 53K

Aurangabad, Feb 7:

Waluj police booked two persons for duping a students of Rs 53,000 on the pretext of admission of online IIT classes.

The student Sonali Mangesh Hendre (Waluj) received a call from an unknown lady named Sanskruti Gupta around 1.5 years back. Gupta told her that she has been selected for IIT in Chennai. She can provide her the online lido coding certificate required for getting a job. She told that she will have to attend 11 months online course for it and the monthly fees is Rs 3300. She was asked to pay Rs 4,500 initially.

Sonali’s father Mangesh Hendre deposited the amount in the account given by Gupta. Later, she sent a link of online classes. She then took photos of the Hendre family members holding Aadhar card and pan card in hand. She even took the bank account details of Mangesh Hendre. After a month, Sonali told Gupta that she is discontinuing the classes due to the poor condition of the family due to Covid-19. Gupta then asked her to contact manager Satyam Singh. Hendre than contacted Satyamsingh on e-mail and informed him about the discontinuity.

Meanwhile, in November, 2021, Mangesh Hendre received a phone from Moneywise Financial Pvt Ltd Company and was told to pay the installments of the loan, but he told them that he has not sought any loan. When he checked with the company again, he was told that the compay has given him loan of Rs 49,132. The loan was taken on the basic of the documents providing during the admission through video call to Gupta. Sonali, then lodged a complaint in Cyber police station. A cheating case of Rs 53,632 has been registered with Waluj police station while PSI Sachin Ingole is further investigating.