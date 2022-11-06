Student kidnapped and robbed

Aurangabad

Two persons kidnapped a student from a coaching classes on a motorcycle to a deserted place near railway track in Osmanpura area and robbed him on October 31. The Osmanpura police arrested the accused within few hours after a case was registered on Saturday, said PI Geeta Bagwade. The arrested have been identified as Sachin Ingale (23, Bhanudasnagar) and Gaurav Sakhre (19, Balajinagar, Shivshankar Colony).

Police said, a student Shivraj Rameshwar Dhumal (Gokulwadi, Jalna, Presently living at Boys’ Hostel, Osmanpura) is taking coaching in a private class in Osmanpura. On October 31, when he was in the class, two persons came to him and told that he has teased their sister and hence he will have to come with them. They forcibly took him near the railway track on the motorcycle. They then snatched his mobile phone and Rs 500 from his pocket.

Shivraj came to the hostel and informed about the incident to his father on phone. A case was lodged on November 5. PSI Pravin Wagh searched the CCTV footage and identified Sachin and Gaurav. Both the accused were arrested immediately. Both have been remanded in the police custody for a day.