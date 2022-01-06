Student safety comes first, edn loss can be compensated: Edn Director Temkar

Aurangabad, Jan 6:

“Online education has not benefited much. Learning of students loss has come to light.

A bridge course was launched to compensate it. Although actual classes are needed, the local administration has been given the authority to issue instructions for schools as per the Covid situation. The safety of the students is paramount. When the situation becomes normal, we will try to make up for the loss of students” said Dinkar Temkar, Director of Primary Education Department.

Director Temkar was talking to media persons in the city after attending a court case probe of Ravindra Primary School on Thursday.

Deputy director of primary education (Aurangabad division) Anil Sable, Deputy Education Officer Sophie, Extension Officer Ramesh Thakur, Coordinator of Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan Shrikant Dixit, Dr Sojwal Jain and others were present.

Temkar said online education in rural areas faces difficulties because of Covid situation.

“So, the State Government has demanded a television channel from the Central Government to teach students. As every home has a TV, it will make easier to reach out to the students.

The channel is expected to be available by March, April.

If Covid wave goes down, education loss can be compensated through remedial teaching. There is no new plan for effective online learning,” he said.

When asked about the TET scam, he refused to comment by saying that it was a decision of the examination council.

He said that the nutritious food of the students would be given in the form of grains at present.

“Nutritional slices were distributed to the students recently. It was a supplement. If there is any doubt in that regard, those pockets can be checked. The Government make a decision within a month to distribute the foodgrains,” he added.