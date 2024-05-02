Students & colleges fail to response to errors in scholarship application forms

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Hundreds of students and their colleges are not responding to the errors detected in the post-matric scholarship application forms.

The Central Government implements post-matrical scholarships to help students of SC, NT, OBC and SBC to continue their post-matric education.

Around 29,000 students from SC, and 40,000 students from NT, OBC, and SBC categories availed of the scholarship in the district during the last academic year.

The social welfare department started online scholarship application form submission on October 11 for the current academic year (2023-24) on the Mahadbt portal.

The Department received 56,000 applications from both categories. There are 10,000 application forms which are pending due to errors. The colleges forwarded 26,441 application forms of SC candidates to the department.

Of them, 24,919 were approved by the department. Similarly, 32,684 students of NT, OBC, and SBC categories from the district applied for the scholarship. The department approved 31,236 application forms. The department extended the last day to remove the errors by June 15.