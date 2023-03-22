Students develop Smart Scan QR code to provide information about historical places

Chhatrapati Sambhjajinagar:

The students' team from Deogiri Institute of Engineering and Management Studies (DIEMS) developed a QR code to provide information about historical places in the district in 26 languages.

The languages included Marathi, Hindi, English, Punjabi, Gujarati, German, Spanish, Japanese, French and Chinese.

It may be noted that the district is known as the capital of tourism in the State.

The district which has historical places like Ellora and Ajanta Caves, Bibi-Ka-Maqbara, Paan Chhakki, 52 Gates and Sonehri Mahal had got an opportunity to host the G-20 Summit.

As citizens' contribution, students-Ishwar Jagdale, Suraj Shelke, Vivek Khadse, Sagar Sankpal, Ganesh Sonawne, Pratik Kulkarni, Kunal Pagar and Kalyan Kathar from the institute developed ‘Smart Scan QR Code and made available it to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation.

Through scanning the code, one can get information in text and audio format about historical places. The codes were displayed near the historical places. Institute director Dr Ulhas Shivurkar said that his students contributed to the G-20 summit by developing a QR code.