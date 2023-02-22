Students face stress as education system is exam-centric

Aurangabad:

“The current education system has ‘examination-centric teaching and learning. Because of this, students have to face stress. The students will learn with fun if skills based on real teaching and examination pattern is implemented,” said Dr Pankaj Mittal, general secretary of the Association of Indian Universities (AIU).

She was speaking at the valedictory ceremony of the two-day ‘Western Region Vice-chancellors Meet’ organised by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) and AIU.

Vice president of AIU Dr G D Sharma and Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole were seated on the dais.

VC of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University (BATU) Dr K V Kale and VC of MGM University Dr Vilas Sapkal, Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirsath, registrar Dr Bhagwan Kale and nodal officer Dr Mustajeeb Khan were present.

Dr Pankaj Mittal said that there are talks on teachers' and students' autotomy after colleges.

She that various programmes will be organised in 2025 as the AIU is celebrating its centenary year.

Dr G D Sharma said that the examination and evaluation of students should be revamped to make them stress-free.

Earlier, Pro-VC presented the report of the different sessions. Sucheta Yambal conducted the proceedings of the programme while Dr Bhagwan Sakhle proposed a vote of thanks.

VC Dr K V Kale, Sandeep Sancheti, dr V N Rajshekhar Pille, and Dr G G Milani also guided the participants.

VC Dr Yeole said that the New Education Policy would take higher education towards autonomy. He said that the discussions in the six sessions of the two-day meet would be a guiding force for the participants.

Deans Dr Bhalchandra Waykar, Dr Walmik Sarwade and Dr Prashatn Amritkar were also present.

In the morning session of the conference, there was a discussion on 'Innovative assessment methods and capacity building of teachers.