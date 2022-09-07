Students’ felicitation at Pearls Academy

Aurangabad, Sept 7:

The students of Pearls Academy who excelled in the Grade X CBSE examination in the academic year 2021-22 were felicitated recently.

The school had achieved 100 percent results. The toppers were Lamatunoor (94%) and Faara Fatema (93.8%). The ex-students who had passed out from the School in 1919-20 and excelled in Grade-XII this year were also felicitated. Rayyan Siddiqui, who is the 1919-20 pass-out student and topped the Maulana Azad College of Arts, Science and Commerce was also felicitated.

The principal, supervisors and the teachers worked hard for academic progress of the students. Secretary and managing trustee Mohammed Ashfaq Motiwala, the school mentors Nazim Qureshi, Dr Suhail Ahmed Khan, principal Dr Nayer Iqbal, the school development head Muhammed Munir congratulated the successful students.