Students from 19 universities present cartoon on Anti-corruption

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The cartoon competition organised at Leonardo da Vinci School of Design received enthusiastic response from the students. Contestants from 19 universities took part in this competition, showing their creativity.

The concept of 'Anti-corruption ' of this competition proved to stimulate the imagination of the students. Various social situations, corruption in daily life, its consequences and solutions were all presented by the students very effectively through their cartoons.

Artists used watercolours and poster colours to draw attractive, expressive and thought-provoking pictures. Some contestants attacked the corrupt system through a satirical style, while others symbolically explored the feelings and expectations of the citizens.