Students from Social Justice Dept hostel demonstrate

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The students of the Social Justice Department (SJD) hostel being run at Khile-Ark, demonstrated on Wednesday for their various problems including pending stipend, low-quality of meals and water, unhygienic, non-maintenance of the hostel, starting digital study centre.

A delegation led by Republic Vidyarthi Sena leader Sachin Nikam met the joint director of SJD Wable and warned him to solve the students' problems by Monday otherwise they would take to the street.

As the problems were not solved, the students demonstrated at the hostel from Morning to Afternoon demanding to black list contractors for providing a low quality meals. Rohan Wakle, Kiran Gaikwad, Nilesh Waghmare, Shubham Netne, Sangharsh Gaikwad and others were present.