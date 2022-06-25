Students get provisional admission in 11th admissions

Aurangabad, June 25:

The junior colleges started online registration for the 11th admissions on the basis of print out of marks of students.

It may be noted that the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education declared the SSC result online on June 17. The students took a printout of the result from the State Board’s website. The original marks sheet will be issued next week.

Since there is an offline system, the admissions will be given on the merit list.

The college started offline registration for the 11 classes in the city. The students were given tentative admissions in the Science, Commerce, Arts and MCVC streams on the basis of print out. Some colleges have declared the merit list while others are yet to release it.

The admissions will be confirmed only when the students submit original documents like marks memo, and leaving certificate (LC).