Students of Cute Ducklings School continuess tradition of success

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Students of Cute Ducklings Public School, Shreyanagar, has continued their tradition of 100 per cent result in SSC exmaination this year also. The students performed exceptionally well.

Among the toppers are Nilay Gautam (95.40 pc), Arya Lotangane (94.80), Abha Kulkarni (93.40 ) and Sarthalk Lahange (93) and Gaurgopal Khandelwal (90) proved their merit. School director Kiran Yambal, Principal Vijaya Vipra, vice principal Anuradha Kulkarni and all teaching staff congratulated the studnets on their success.