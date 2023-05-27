Students of Deogiri College excel in HSC result

May 27, 2023

Students of Deogiri College excel in HSC result

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The students of Deogiri College maintained the tradition of success in the HSC result that was declared on Thursday. The pass percentage of the college is 96.06.

A total of 247 students of the college obtained 90 per cent and above marks while 604 students secured distinction. The students were felicitated in a programme held on Friday. A senior member of the college development committee Panditrao Harshe and executive committee member Triambak Pathrikar were the chief guests.

College Principal Dr Ashok Tejankar presided over the function. Vice Principal N G Gaikwad made an introductory speech. Another vice principal Suresh Lipane gave information about the career opportunities.

