Students of ERA International School shine in CBSE 10thresult

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Students of ERA International School-Bhalgaon achieved outstanding performance CBSE 10 result. Piyush Waykosh topped the school with 97.40 per cent followed by Sumit Paighan in second place with 95.60 per cent and Pranjal Kakde in third place with 94.40 per cent. Director Dr Satish Gore, Secretary Rekha Gore, Principal Shraddha Subhash, Coordinator Ravindra Waghmare and teachers congratulated students on their success.