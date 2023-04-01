Students shine in INTSO Level-2 Olympiad exam

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Sri Chaitanya Techno School recently conducted the INTSO Level-2 Olympiad exam, with students from various grades participating actively. The results of the exam have been announced, and a total of 181 students were selected overall. Out of these, 68 students were selected in MTSO (Mathematics), 55 in STSO (Science), 31 in GTSO (General Knowledge), and 27 in ETSO (English). The Olympiad exam is designed to help students prepare for future Olympiad exams with confidence and achieve holistic development in the studies. The school's teachers provided precious guidance to lead the students accordingly. Principal, BDM, vice-principal, academic dean, teaching, and non-teaching staff congratulated the students and awarded them with medals and certificates.