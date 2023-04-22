Magic organizes 'My Skills, My Business' activity for students at Ghansawangi ITI

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Students generally have a tendency to do jobs after completing their education, but rather than doing jobs students should acquire proficiency through skill development from schooling, for creating young entrepreneurs, said Prasad Kokil. He was speaking at a seminar 'Skill Based Entrepreneurship: My Skill, My Business' organized by Magic at Government ITI, Ghansawangi, Jalna district recently.

The initiative was launched in collaboration with Marathwada Accelerator for Growth and Incubator Council (MAGIC) and GIZ and has been implemented in eight ITI institutes in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Jalna districts. The programme is designed to identify challenges in product development, cultivate problem-solving skills, and develop an entrepreneurial mindset among students.

Kokil highlighted the importance of technology in the future of entrepreneurship and challenged students to come up with solutions to problems in their field. Some of the problem statements given were to develop balloons that reduce sunburn, create a solar pump for agricultural tractors, and generate energy through solar trees. Students in the electrical trade were challenged to create a device that produces energy for a light source directly from sunlight or a device that keeps the room cooler than the outside environment, and make a natural clock that shows time from natural sources. Magic director Sunil Raithatha, Ghansawangi ITI Institute's A Gaurshetty, director S Bangar, grassroots innovator Sunil Shinde, Sunil Sahuji, Neha Gurubhaiyye and others were present.