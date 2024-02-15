Students should be able to express their feelings

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Youths should have some goals in their student life. They should think about how they can do public welfare work by balancing their feelings and thoughts. They should be able to express their feelings. But, it is also important their mental health should be good while expressing themselves,” said Amrit Bang, Program Director of Nirman Youth Initiative.

'Youth Empowerment - Value Added Syllabuse' a new course was launched by MGM Institute of Physiotherapy. A pre-training workshop was organised by the college to familiarize the students with this course. Amrit Bang interacted with the students as the chief guide.

This course, which was started to make the students have social awareness while studying the medical course, will be useful for the physiotherapy students. Administrative Officer Prerna Dalvi, D Prakash, all faculty and students were present.