Students & teachers participate in ‘Vikasit Bharat@2047’

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Hundreds of students and teachers of postgraduate departments of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy (Bamu) participated in ‘Vikasit Bharat @2047’ the live programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.

The Central Government organised a symposium on ‘Vikasit Bharat @2047’ for the youths of the country. PM Modi addressed students and teachers online.

As per the instruction of vice chancellor, the administration made an arrangement for the live programme.

Volunteers of National Service Scheme (NSS) and Earn and Learn Scheme along with general students from the main campus, sub-centre (Dharashiv), and affiliated colleges attended the programme. In the university, there was a live telecast on a big screen at the auditorium, at 10, today.

Deans Dr Walmik Sarwade, Dr Bhalchandra Waykar, Dr Chetna Sonkamble, director of the Students Development Board Dr Mustajeeb Khan and other teachers were present. The Prime Minister presented the next 25 years' development ‘Road Map’ of the country. The students response to the PM’s speech positively by clapping. Harischandra Sathe, Gajajnan Palkar, Anil Kedrar and others worked for the success of the programme.